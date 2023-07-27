2 potential tornadoes being investigated following Manitoba storms

Grapefruit-sized hail was observed in Manitoba communities following a significant thunderstorm Wednesday night, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) investigates the possibility of two tornadoes in the province.

According to ECCC, multiple supercell thunderstorms were reported heading east through Manitoba on Wednesday, but two supercells caused the majority of severe weather reported.

“One developed in the Interlake just west of Fisher River Cree Nation ahead of a surface warm front. The second near the Winnipeg north perimeter, which developed along a surface dry line,” a storm summary from ECCC said.

ECCC said they’re investigating the possibility tornadoes touched down in Beausejour and in Washow Bay, located in the Interlake region, but nothing has been confirmed yet. They added there were many reports of funnel clouds and wind damage in the Beausejour area, which are also being investigated.

Storm damage is seen in Beausejour on July 26, 2023 (Image source: Brendon Van De Keere)

ECCC released an update on hail, noting that Fisher Bay and Fisher River area reported grapefruit-sized hail. East Selkirk and Falcon Lake both reported baseball-sized hail, while tennis ball-sized hail was reported in Lockport. St. Andrews and Selkirk reported hen egg-sized hail. Tyndall reported golf ball-sized hail, while Garson had ping pong ball-sized hail and Rennie reported toonie-sized hail.

Natalie Hasell, warning preparedness meteorologist with ECCC, said it’s rare to see hail the size of grapefruits, and said the damage it can cause is significant.

“If you can imagine grapefruit-sized hail travelling at rather strong speeds or fast speeds, we saw damage associated to that,” she said. “Windshields were broken, chassis were cracked.”

“Getting hit by hail, even smaller hail, is really painful. So, there can be significant injury potential there.”

‘OUR VEHICLES HAVE A FEW DENTS’

Jeremy Neault of Fisher River Cree Nation was at his home when the storm and tornado warning hit.

“It was a little nerve-wracking, I must say,” he said. “Over all the years living here, which has been all my life, this is probably the first time we actually had a tornado warning in our area.”

Neault said he saw baseball-sized hail at his home during the storm.

“The house went unscathed, thankfully, but our vehicles have a few dents,” he said. “However, I know there are a lot of people in the community that had major damage to their vehicles and their homes. It hit harder in certain parts of the community.”

The storm also brought reported wind gusts of up to 78 km/h in Grandview, while Elma had gusts of 74 km/h.

Anyone with photos or video that could help ECCC investigate the storm is asked to call 1-800-239-0484 or email storm@ec.gc.ca.

Storm damage in Beausejour on July 26, 2023 (Image source: Brendon Van De Keere)