

CTV Winnipeg





Two people have been sent to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a dump truck early Thursday morning.

The collision happened around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Avenue and Elmhurst Road.

The dump truck was working on overnight street cleaning in the area.

One male and one female from the vehicle were taken to the hospital, one in unstable and one in critical condition.

Both are currently listed as unstable condition.

Traffic collision investigators have been called to the scene.

Westbound Grant at Elmhurst is closed.