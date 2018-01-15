

Two people were taken to hospital Monday morning after a two-vehicle collision at Corydon and Waverley Street.

The collision occurred around 8:40 a.m. Eastbound Corydon at Waverley has been closed off to traffic.

One of the vehicles involved ended up colliding into the front porch of a home at the corner of Corydon and Waverley.

Four people were involved in the accident, and two were taken to hospital in stable condition as a precaution. One woman was pregnant.

There were no injuries.

Source: Ryan Harding/CTV News