2 taken to hospital after car crashes into home on Corydon
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 9:44AM CST
Last Updated Monday, January 15, 2018 12:35PM CST
Two people were taken to hospital Monday morning after a two-vehicle collision at Corydon and Waverley Street.
The collision occurred around 8:40 a.m. Eastbound Corydon at Waverley has been closed off to traffic.
One of the vehicles involved ended up colliding into the front porch of a home at the corner of Corydon and Waverley.
Four people were involved in the accident, and two were taken to hospital in stable condition as a precaution. One woman was pregnant.
There were no injuries.
Source: Ryan Harding/CTV News