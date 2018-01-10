

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said around 11:44 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report that several students had been pepper sprayed.

Police said upon arrival five people were found suffering from the effects of pepper spray exposure.

Officers said one teacher and one student were taken to hospital as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Winnipeg School Division said the student involved left the building.

A spokesperson for WPS said officers met with students on scene who refused to provide information and as result there is no further investigation.