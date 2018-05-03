

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was busy Wednesday night after two West End homes went up in flames only 25 minutes apart.

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a 2.5 storey home in the 500 block of Spence Street at 10:15 p.m., according to WFPS.

Crews were able to extinguish this fire and protect neighbouring houses by battling it through windows and doors.

The main floor of the house sustained major damage.

Then at 10:40 p.m., a 2.5 storey house went up in flames in the 400 block of Young Street.

The WFPS said crews extinguished this fire by battling it from the outside.

The home, which was abandoned, sustained fire and water damage to the main floor and smoke damage to the whole house.

No one was injured in either fire and the cause of both fires is under investigation.