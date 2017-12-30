

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have arrested two women for their involvement in a number of fraud and break-and-enter incidents dating back to April.

On Friday just before 10 a.m., officers arrived at a hotel in the 300 block of York Avenue in search of two suspects.

The officers located the suspects in a common area of the hotel. As they tried to arrest them, one suspect became confrontational and kicked an officer multiple times, police said. Both suspects were then taken into custody.

Police said both women were charged in relation to numerous incidents in Winnipeg from April to December of 2017, ranging from mailbox break-ins, cashing fraudulent cheques, fraudulently using credit and debit cards, and presenting forged letters and IDs.

Cheyenne Leigh Bruce, 31, and Helena Peters, 24, have both been charged with multiple offences including forgery and identity theft/fraud.

They remain in custody.