2-year-old struck, killed in driveway
A 2-year-old child was killed after being struck by a vehicle in her driveway in La Broguerie. (File)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, May 21, 2018 12:40PM CST
Last Updated Monday, May 21, 2018 1:01PM CST
A 2-year-old girl has been killed in La Broquerie after being struck by a vehicle on her driveway Sunday night.
Police said the vehicle was being driven by a 62-year-old man.
Emergency personal were called and provided medical assistance to the girl. She was transported to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
An investigation found that alcohol and speed were not factors in the collision.
Police are still investigating.