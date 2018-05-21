

CTV Winnipeg





A 2-year-old girl has been killed in La Broquerie after being struck by a vehicle on her driveway Sunday night.

Police said the vehicle was being driven by a 62-year-old man.

Emergency personal were called and provided medical assistance to the girl. She was transported to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

An investigation found that alcohol and speed were not factors in the collision.

Police are still investigating.