

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a 20-year-old woman is dead after an SUV crashed and rolled early Tuesday morning.

Police said the woman was alone in the vehicle at the time and not wearing a seatbelt.

The Mounties were called to the fatal collision on 147 Road North, near PR 362, at 2:10 a.m.

Investigators believe the SUV was headed west when it went off the road, hit an approach and rolled.

Speed is considered to be a factor, but police said it’s not yet known whether alcohol use was involved.