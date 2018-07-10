Featured
20-year-old dead following rollover in RM of Dauphin
Investigators believe the SUV was headed west when it went off the road, hit an approach and rolled. (File image.)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 1:32PM CST
RCMP said a 20-year-old woman is dead after an SUV crashed and rolled early Tuesday morning.
Police said the woman was alone in the vehicle at the time and not wearing a seatbelt.
The Mounties were called to the fatal collision on 147 Road North, near PR 362, at 2:10 a.m.
Investigators believe the SUV was headed west when it went off the road, hit an approach and rolled.
Speed is considered to be a factor, but police said it’s not yet known whether alcohol use was involved.