St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP responded to a single-vehicle off-road collision on Saturday evening at approximately 4:20 p.m. The collision took place in a field off Provincial Road 27 East, just south of Provincial Road 33 North.

Paramedics found two women who had been riding in a side-by-side ATV. RCMP say the collision left the 21-year-old driver with life-threatening injuries and she was transported to hospital in critical condition. The passenger of the ATV was a 20-year-old who did not sustain any injuries.

Neither woman was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision but the vehicle did have a roll cage. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt but the passenger was belted in. RCMP do not believe alcohol to be a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist is assisting.