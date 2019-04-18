

CTV Winnipeg





A 20-year-old man is facing charges after two men were stabbed and one died at the Ramallah Café on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the Middle Eastern restaurant and hookah bar just after 11 p.m. Monday where they found the two victims.

One man was transported to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

He was identified as 20-year-old Yazan Alhorani.

The other man was taken to hospital in unstable condition and has been upgraded to stable condition.

The homicide unit investigated and allege a conflict at the restaurant escalated to a physical fight at which time the two victims were stabbed.

On Tuesday just after 3 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police stopped a vehicle going eastbound on Highway 17A near Kenora, Ont., and arrested a man.

Mahfuthmm Assi was turned over to Winnipeg police and charged with second degree murder and attempt to commit murder.