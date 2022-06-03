20-year-old man killed in rollover: Manitoba RCMP

A 20-year-old man from Winkler has died after the vehicle he was driving rolled into a spillway in the RM of Roland.

According to Pembina Valley RCMP, officers were called to a crash on Road 19 North at around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, a vehicle was on its roof in the spillway and submerged in water.

RCMP said the local fire department extracted a man from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on scene and was the only person in the vehicle.

Investigators say the man was driving east on Road 19 North when his vehicle travelled on an angle into the ditch, hit a spillway drain and flipped.

RCMP said the man was wearing his seatbelt and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

RCMP continue to investigate.