    • 2000-pound pumpkin takes home top prize at Manitoba fair

    The winning pumpkin at the Roland Pumpkin Fair. (Source: Facebook/Roland Pumpkin Fair) The winning pumpkin at the Roland Pumpkin Fair. (Source: Facebook/Roland Pumpkin Fair)
    A massive pumpkin has won a prestigious prize in Manitoba.

    A pumpkin weighing in at 2,004 pounds claimed the top title at the Roland Pumpkin Fair over the weekend, making it the heaviest pumpkin Roland has ever seen.

    The gargantuan gourd was submitted by Minnesota grower Charlie Bernstrom, who was also the fair’s previous record holder.

