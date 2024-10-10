2000-pound pumpkin takes home top prize at Manitoba fair
A massive pumpkin has won a prestigious prize in Manitoba.
A pumpkin weighing in at 2,004 pounds claimed the top title at the Roland Pumpkin Fair over the weekend, making it the heaviest pumpkin Roland has ever seen.
The gargantuan gourd was submitted by Minnesota grower Charlie Bernstrom, who was also the fair’s previous record holder.
Poilievre, Guilbeault claim victory after federal budget watchdog's updated carbon tax report
Both the Liberals and Conservatives are claiming a win after the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) released an updated report on the economic impacts of the federal carbon tax on Canadian households.
TD Bank hit with record US$3 billion fine over drug cartel money laundering
TD Bank will pay US$3 billion to settle charges that it failed to properly monitor money laundering by drug cartels, regulators announced Thursday.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Millions without power amid path of destruction left by Hurricane Milton
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
Look up: Northern lights could be visible across Canada on Thursday night
The northern lights could be visible across most of Canada on Thursday night.
Fisher-Price infant swings recalled in Canada after 5 deaths reported
Several models of Fisher-Price infant swings have been recalled in Canada after the company received reports of fatalities link to affected products.
'The View' co-hosts come out swinging at Donald Trump a day after he insulted them
The hosts of ABC's 'The View' clapped back at Donald Trump on Thursday, a day after the Republican nominee for president insulted co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg.
Video shows violent robbery north of Toronto, suspects make off with suitcase full of cash: police
Police north of Toronto have released video of what they’re describing as a violent, targeted robbery in Thornhill, where suspects boxed in the victim’s car and made off with a suitcase filled with cash.
Hurricane Milton by the numbers
Hurricane Milton ripped through Florida Wednesday evening, leaving a trail of destruction, flooding and power outages.
Dozens of tornado warnings were issued ahead of Hurricane Milton. Is that normal?
Florida saw a record number of tornado warnings in a single day Wednesday. An expert says this phenomenon is not unheard of.
RCMP still searching for suspects in Whitewood, Sask. armed robbery after vehicle, gun recovered
RCMP say officers have found an abandoned vehicle and seized a firearm connected to an armed robbery in the Whitewood, Sask. area Wednesday night, but are still on the hunt for two suspects.
Sask. NDP leader asks voters to set politics aside and choose what's best for province's future
Amid what could be Saskatchewan's tightest election in 17 years, the leader of the NDP is asking voters to set party politics aside and support what's the best course for the province.
Saskatchewan Party leader promises more power for police to address public nuisances
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says he would get tough on those disrupting the public and will shut down nuisance properties if re-elected premier on Oct. 28.
Saskatoon
Former Sask. Party MLA and Saskatoon mayoral hopeful denies ties to controversial private school
Emails obtained by CTV News show a Saskatoon private school embroiled in abuse allegations considered mayoral hopeful Gord Wyant a "friend," but he says he cut off contact when the allegations came to light.
RCMP search for two 'armed and dangerous' suspects after carjacking in Sask. First Nation
The Saskatchewan RCMP is responding to a report of an armed carjacking in Red Pheasant First Nation.
Edmonton
Edmonton daycare centre shut down over concerns of unsupervised children
An Edmonton daycare has been shut down after failing to address concerns about unsupervised children, the province said Thursday.
Camrose casino gets go ahead for south Edmonton relocation
A controversial casino has been approved for south Edmonton.
2 pedestrians in hospital after separate crashes in Edmonton Thursday morning
A teenager is in hospital after being hit while crossing the street in central Edmonton on Thursday.
Calgary
'Productive discussions' move Calgary's Green Line project in a positive direction
More than a month after the Alberta government announced it would be pulling funding for Calgary's Green Line project, Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen says progress has been made.
'Several years in the making': Alberta nurses ponder strike vote after labour negotiations stall
United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) delegates are meeting in Calgary this week to discuss stalled labour negotiations with the province.
Police seek public assistance identifying suspects in downtown shooting
Calgary police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify two suspects believed to be involved with a shooting that took place in downtown Calgary last week.
Toronto
3 cops injured in separate stolen vehicle investigations in Etobicoke
Three Toronto police officers have been injured in separate incidents involving alleged stolen vehicles in Etobicoke.
Toronto mayor defends record on handling Israel-Hamas war fallout amid criticism over missing Oct. 7 vigil
Mayor Olivia Chow is defending her handling of protests over the Israel-Hamas war that have rocked the city over the past year, a day after she faced criticism for missing a vigil to mark the anniversary of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack which sparked the war.
Ottawa
'Very eerie to hear the strength': Former Ottawa resident describes Hurricane Milton hitting Florida
Former Ottawa resident Angelina Armstrong-Mann says it was clear when Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm in Florida Wednesday night—she heard it.
OC Transpo issues 900 fines for failing to pay the fare in one month
The transit service conducted a fare compliance blitz between September 3 and 30, with 12 fare inspectors "active across the transit network, enforcing fare regulations," OC Transpo said.
6 things to know about the Ottawa Senators this season
The Ottawa Senators kick off the 2024-25 NHL season tonight at Canadian Tire Centre. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Senators this season.
Montreal
Ile-Bizard woman guilty of impaired driving after 2021 collision that killed cyclist
A 32-year-old woman from Ile-Bizard is facing jail time after she was found guilty Thursday of driving while impaired by prescription drugs.
Two Quebecers arrested for alleged prostitution offences involving a minor
Police on the South Shore of Montreal arrested two people in their 20s for alleged prostitution offences involving a minor.
Donnie Marshall, last surviving member of Canadiens' 50s dynasty, dies at 92
Donald (Donnie) Marshall, the last surviving member of the Montreal Canadiens dynasty that won five consecutive Stanley Cups from 1956-1960, has died. He was 92.
Atlantic
Maritimers impacted by Hurricane Milton deal with aftermath: ‘if Helene was an animal, I think Milton was a monster’
Hurricane Milton's devastation in Florida impacts Maritimers near and far
Aurora sightings possible over Maritimes Thursday night
The aurora may be visible in some parts of the Maritimes Thursday night.
N.B. police charge two teens, arrest two youths, search for fifth person in relation to Salisbury-area shooting
Two teenagers are facing charges in connection with a shooting in New Brunswick's Salisbury and Moncton areas that led to an emergency alert last month.
Vancouver
No jail for driver in 2021 hit-and-run that killed B.C. teenager
The driver involved in the hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old Damien Seguin in Burnaby, B.C., three years ago has been given a conditional sentence.
Police in B.C. say they seized fentanyl 'moulded into dinosaurs, Lego bricks and other shapes'
Mounties on Vancouver Island say they made an unusual seizure during a recent drug trafficking investigation.
Man's pleas to abolish Catholic Church rejected by B.C. Supreme Court judge
The Supreme Court judge said there were “a number of problems” with a petition brought forward by a man trying to stamp out the entire Roman Catholic Church.
Vancouver Island
Ottawa announces $4.9M oil recovery operation on B.C. shipwreck from 1946
The federal government is spending $4.9 million to remove a load of heavy oil from a United States military ship that sank off the coast of British Columbia nearly 80 years ago but now poses "significant risk" of a major spill due to deterioration.
B.C. candidate apologizes for 'unacceptable' comments about Muslims, Palestinians
One of the B.C. Conservative candidates running in the province's second-largest city has apologized for "completely unacceptable" comments he made about Muslims and Palestinians.
Kelowna
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
N.L.
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
Northern Ontario
Barrie
Over $2 million in cannabis plants seized in grow operation bust: OPP
Provincial police say seven people are facing charges after a massive grow operation bust outside Orillia, Ont., where over $2 million in cannabis plants were seized.
Barrie convenience store theft turned violent: BPS
Police in Barrie are investigating a theft at a convenience store that they say turned violent on Wednesday afternoon.
Attempted robbery foiled at Barrie business, police investigate
Police are investigating a report of a foiled robbery at a Barrie business allegedly involving several suspects.
Kitchener
Waterloo resident arrested in Canada-wide grandparent scam
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a Waterloo man who they believe is linked to a group that has been scamming victims across Canada.
International student graduates thrive in Canadian labour market, UW study says
The skills of international students are being put to good use in the Canadian job market, according to a new first-of-its-kind study by University of Waterloo (UW) researchers.
Shantz Family Farm moving on from pumpkins
After decades of welcoming the public to their land, the Shantz Family Farm in Petersburg is in its final year of selling pumpkins to the public.
London
One young man in hospital following stabbing at Oakridge Secondary School
At around 9:15 a.m. emergency services responded to reports of a possible stabbing in the area of Oxford Street West and Fiddlers Green Road.
St. Thomas firefighters battle massive blaze on CN Rail property
A blaze which at its peak reached 20 feet in the air had St. Thomas firefighters busy on Thursday.
Crash northwest of London closes road
OPP and Middlesex fire have closed Ilderton Road West of Wonderland Road and east of Hyde Park Road.