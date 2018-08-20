

CTV Winnipeg





Though 2018 Folklorama wrapped up just a few days ago, organizers have already began preparations for next year’s 50th anniversary.

“Just because the Festival has come to a close, it doesn’t mean we are slowing down,” said acting executive director Teresa Cotroneo in a news release.

Preliminary estimates found there were over 445,000 visits across the 43 pavilions throughout the two-week multicultural festival. Guests from across the globe came out for the event with patrons visiting from Australia, China, Egypt, Mexico, Arizona, California and Minnesota, according to the news release.

One of the innovations that is believed to have contributed to the high turnout is online tickets as around 40 per cent of people purches tickets online.

“We learned a lot this year and will strive to make it even better for next year,” said Folklorama President Avrom Charach.

“Overall we are pleased with adoption of the new system by our loyal patrons and volunteers.”