

CTV Winnipeg





Mushers set off from Gillam Friday on route to Churchill for the 2019 Hudson Bay Quest (HBQ).

The wilderness race, which began at noon, started from the Pumphouse Beach on Nelson River.

Nine racers are expected to make it to the finish line in Churchill this weekend.

The first musher crossed the line in Churchill Saturday afternoon. Martin Massicotte shattered the HBQ record travelling 187 miles in 27 hours.

A volunteer with the race tells CTV News the faster racers will continue to arrive Saturday afternoon and into the evening, while the rest will probably come in during the day on Sunday.

The racers are travelling on many types of terrain: lakes, rivers, tundra and snow roads.

Mushers have been warned possible snow storms or blizzards could stop their journey for up to 36 hours.