WINNIPEG -- The 2020 Manitoba Airshow scheduled for June has been cancelled.

In a statement on its website, the Manitoba Airshow committee said after watching the COVID-19 pandemic unfold globally and locally, it decided it was in the best interest and safety of their guests, performers, and volunteers to cancel the show.

Refunds will be issued this week.

Organizers are hoping to hold the show in the future after it has been deemed safe to do so.