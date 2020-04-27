WINNIPEG -- On your mark, get set, wait.

Organizers of the 2020 Manitoba Games that were scheduled for Dauphin in mid-August have postponed the event until 2021.

In a news release, Sport Manitoba and the Dauphin host society announced the new date for the Games, which are sponsored by Manitoba Hydro, will take place July 11-17, 2021.

Sport Manitoba’s president and CEO Jeff Hnatiuk said the COVID-19 pandemic made the postponement a difficult but necessary decision.

“Public health and safety is ultimately our top priority, and we have to do everything we can to keep our communities safe during this health crisis. We want to sincerely thank everyone for their patience and understanding throughout this whole process, and we are looking forward to coming together with our sport community in Dauphin in 2021,” said Hnatiuk in a statement.

Speaking on behalf of the Dauphin host society, co-chairs Carla Wolfenden and Clayton Swanton said postponement until 2021 is the best outcome they could have hoped for.

“The one year postponement will be used to further plan and execute a high quality event. Our committed team looks forward to welcoming the athletes and spectators to Dauphin when it is safe to do so,” said Wolfenden and Swanton in a statement.

The Manitoba Games are staged every two years and alternate between summer and winter sporting events, and are the largest ongoing multi-sport event in the province.

The Games involve upwards of 3,000 athletes, coaches, officials and volunteers, and represent an opportunity for young athletes to compete and prepare to reach national and international sporting stages.

The sports showcased at the 2021 Manitoba Games include athletics, baseball, basketball, cycling, golf, rugby, sailing, soccer, softball, swimming, triathlon and volleyball