The RCMP said alcohol and speed are believed to have played a role in a fatal collision in Berens River, Man., that left a woman dead.

On Tuesday around 2:15 a.m., RCMP received a report about a collision, involving a car and a pedestrian, on Main Road.

The Mounties said an investigation determined that a 36-year-old Berens River Man was driving an SUV westbound, when the car hit a 21-year-old woman from Bloodvein, Man. She died at the scene.

The driver stopped at the scene and then drove to the RCMP office to report what happened.

David Ernest George has been charged with impaired driving causing dead. He was released from custody on recognizance and is set to appear in court on March 12.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.