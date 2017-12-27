

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba RCMP said 22 were charged for impaired driving related offences during the third week of the Holiday Checkstop Program.

The Mounties said 1,960 vehicles were checked across the province during 42 checkstops from Dec. 18 to Dec. 24.

Additional offences RCMP came across were:

- 10 alcohol related tiered administrative roadside suspensions

- 588 Highway Traffic Act charges laid along with 142 warnings for various offences

- 9 Liquor & Gaming Control Act offences

- 6 other criminal code driving offences

- The highest blood/alcohol reading reported was 0.230 (almost three times the legal limit

RCMP said there was also one traffic related death during the third week of the program. On Dec. 22, two vehicles collided on Highway 9, about 30 kilometres north of Selkirk. The driver of one of the vehicles, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown whether alcohol was a factor or not.

Officers said during week three of the program in 2016 there were no driving fatalities, RCMP conducted 40 checkstops, checking 1,733 vehicles, resulting in 21 people being charged with impaired driving offences.

In week one of this year’s program, 50 people were charged with impaired driving offences. Week two saw 14 people charged, according to RCMP.