UPDATE: The woman sent to hospital in critical condition has died. She has been identified as 22-year-old Angel Beaulieu, police said.

Winnipeg police are investigating an assault that occurred in the city’s West End.

Police were called to the 400 block of Furby St. north of Ellice Ave. around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police said two adult females were located suffering stab wounds. Both women were taken to hospital.

One woman remains in hospital in critical condition suffering serious stab wounds to the lower part of her body police said. The second woman was released from hospital after she was treated for stab wounds to the upper part of her body.

Officers said there are no suspects in custody at this time.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Const. Tammy Skrabek said “Her condition still remains critical. In the event something does change homicide has taken over and will continue to investigate.”

Const. Skrabek said anytime they have someone with a critical injury that they believe may worsen, homicide is called to investigate.

“It’s really stepping up an investigation to another level,” said Skrabek. “Have homicide take over immediately and look into all the witnesses and investigation angles they would normally take which may not be taken to the same extent by major crimes or other investigators on the street.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call officers at 2041-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.