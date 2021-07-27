WINNIPEG -- Manitoba added 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

However, the province said three previously announced cases were removed due to a data correction, bringing the overall total to 57,476 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the new cases, nine are from Winnipeg, six are in the Southern Health Region, four are in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, and two cases each were in the Northern Health Region and Prairie Mountain Health Region.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate dipped under the three-per-cent mark and now sits at 2.8 per cent, while Winnipeg's rate continues to plummet, now at 1.4 per cent.

There are 498 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the province and 55,806 people have recovered.

Manitoba has 107 people in hospital, 36 of which have active COVID-19. There are also 27 people in ICU, with 10 people with active COVID-19.

Manitoba's death toll remained unchanged with 1,172.

On Monday, 1,070 tests were completed, bringing the total to 868,098 since February 2020.

Manitoba has had 16,584 variant cases and currently 310 are active.

There have been 7,114 Alpha cases, 73 Beta, 233 Gamma, 624 Delta and 8,516 unspecified.

There have been 176 deaths linked to variants of concern.