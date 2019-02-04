A first of its kind warming centre will open this week in Winnipeg.

Main Street Project is in the process of renovating the old Mitchell Fabrics building, and it’s opening the doors early to get people out of the cold.

"The idea is that it's not a shelter. The idea is that you can come here, you can receive dignified services, you know. We can have conversations. You can warm up, have a cup of coffee," said Adrienne Dudek, director of transitional and supportive housing with Main Street Project.

The space is fitted with couches, tables, and chairs giving those in need a place to rest.

Dudek said to start the room will only be open evenings and overnight, but it will eventually become a 24-hour hub. She said it can act as a space for those who don’t want to sleep in a shelter.

"This gives us that overflow capacity to be able to offer space to people who traditionally don't fit into our other systems."

Main Street Project is a low-barrier shelter, meaning it takes in people who are impaired by drugs or alcohol. The drop-in will be the same and is being opened thanks to funding from both the City of Winnipeg and End Homelessness Winnipeg.

Marie Ceclie Kotyk, manager of housing access with End Homelessness Winnipeg, said a space like this is needed for the city’s homeless, especially during cold snaps.

"The reason why they're vulnerable is because they spend a lot of time outside. Therefore they're exposed to the elements and it increases their chance of getting cold weather illnesses," said Kotyk.

She said these condition often lead to frostbite or hypothermia, which can be life threatening in some cases.

Kotyk said the 24-hour space will fill gaps in the system.

“There are a number of warming shelters that are available, some during the day, but some overnight. And we also have some pop-up warming centres that have opened,” said Kotyk, noting the city also provides places to warm up during business hours.

Dudek said this new space will not only allow people to warm up, but give them more access to important services.

“Especially for people who are active in substance use. We need more spaces in general and we traditionally ask people to fit into our systems, rather than design systems that fit people," said Dudek.

She said the warming centre will officially open this week, though an exact date has not been set. Dudek said they’re just waiting on final numbers, and adding some finishing touches.

Further renovations will be taking place at the building over the next year, said Dudek.

Once the space is complete, there will be nearly twice as many sleeping spaces as the current shelter, and it will continue to offer and expand on its services for those affected by substance abuse and mental health issues.

Dudek said they see their new space as a service hub for those in need.