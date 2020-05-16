WINNIPEG -- RCMP have charged a 24-year-old man in connection with a homicide in the Rural Municipality of West Interlake.

According to RCMP, officers received a call about an assault at a home in the West Interlake area late Friday night

The victim, a 35-year-old male from Vogar, MB, a small community about 180 kilometres north of Winnipeg, was found fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, RCMP charged Zachary Desjarlais of Vogar, Man. with manslaughter.

Desjarlais has been remanded into custody and will appear in Winnipeg Provincial Court on Tuesday, May 19.

No charges have been proven in court.