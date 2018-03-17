

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: Tanner Sinclair has been returned to St. Boniface Hospital for care. The hospital said he left against medical advice.

Winnipeg police have confirmed they have received a missing persons report for a 24-year-old man, whose mom says he disappeared from hospital.

Pat Brudurer tells CTV News her son Tanner Sinclair was last seen at St. Boniface hospital Friday. She said he was at the hospital to have his finger amputated on Thursday due to an infection.

She said Sinclair had a pair of jeans and either a black or grey t-shirt. She said he is homeless and the wound is on his right hand. Bruderer said she is very concerned for her son's wellbeing.

Police said the report has been forwarded to the missing persons unit.

CTV News has reached out to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.