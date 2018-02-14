

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP say a 25-year-old Steinbach man died after the snowmobile he was riding collided with a tree late Tuesday morning.

Officers in Falcon Beach responded to the report around 11:30 a.m. RCMP said it happened on the Can am Trail about 40 miles south of Falcon Lake in the RM of Reynolds.

A 54-year-old and 25-year-old man, both from Steinbach, were travelling south on the trail when the younger man hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said the man was wearing a helmet, and alcohol is not considered a factor in the collision.

The investigation continues.