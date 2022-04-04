25-year-old woman charged following homicide in Thompson: RCMP

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a man in Thompson, Man. last week.

RCMP in Thompson responded to a disturbance at a home on Princeton Drive at 11 p.m. on March 30.

When they arrived, police found a 30-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mounties arrested Shelly Linda Saunders of Split Lake, Man., and she was officially charged with second-degree murder on April 1.

The charge has not been tested in court.

Saunders will appear in court in Thompson on April 8.