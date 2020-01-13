WINNIPEG -- The Canadian government has issued a recall for a children’s safety gate due to an excess of barium on the coating of the metal tubes.

The product being taken off store shelves is the Bily Retractable Safety Gate, available in both black and white. The item numbers for the recalled gates are BG370018, with manufacturing dates of May 8, 2019 and July 30, 2019, and BG370200, with manufacturing dates of May 8, 2019, July 30, 2019 and Aug. 10, 2019. The manufacturing date code label can be found on the bottom of the gate.

Through sampling and evaluation, Health Canada determined this product doesn’t meet safety requirements, specifically because the surface coating on the metal tubes contains barium in excess of what is allowed.

The health effects of barium exposure include: vomiting, stomach cramps, nausea, as well as some mire severe symptoms.

Between June and December of last year, 26,108 recalled gates were sold in Canada, and as of Jan. 10, there hasn’t been any reported incidents or injuries.

The government says anyone who bought the recalled item should stop using it and request a repair kit. For more information people can contact Elf Juvenile Products at 1-800-667-8184.