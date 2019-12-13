WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP is reminding drivers to not drink and drive this holiday season, after 26 drivers were charged with impaired driving during the first week of the annual holiday checkstop program.

The 2019 Holiday Checkstop Program is in full swing and the RCMP has released some numbers from the opening week.

From Dec. 1 to 8, over 3,700 vehicles were checked across 99 checkstops in the province. In that week, 26 people have been charged with impaired driving. The highest blood/alcohol reading was 0.23.

RCMP issued 15 alcohol or drug-related tiered administrative roadside suspensions and 141 traffic-related provincial statue charges laid and 34 written warnings were issued.

“The RCMP remains committed to removing impaired drivers off our roads through the annual Checkstop program,” said Inspector Chris Moore, Officer in Charge of Traffic Services for the Manitoba RCMP, in a news release. “We know it works; over the last six Checkstop campaigns in Manitoba RCMP jurisdiction, 637 people have been charged with Impaired Driving and 300 alcohol-related suspensions have been issued.”

The Checkstop program will be running until the beginning of next year. New impaired driving penalties are set to begin on Dec. 16, 2019.