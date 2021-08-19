WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials announced 27 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

Three previously announced cases were also removed due to data correction, bringing the total to 58,134.

Manitoba has a five-day test positivity rate of 1.9 per cent, while Winnipeg sits at 1.4 per cent.

Officials also provided more details on a death announced earlier this week. The death was a man in his 40s from the Winnipeg area.

There have been 1,188 deaths.

The province has seen its active case count nearly cut in half as there are 297 active cases and 56,649 people have recovered.

Currently, 69 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19; of those hospitalized, 16 have active cases. Another 14 people are in ICU, with four patients having active COVID-19.

On Wednesday, 1,854 lab tests were completed, bringing the total to 903,367 since February 2020.

Officials are warning Manitobans about a COVID outbreak at the Selkirk Regional Health Centre surgical unit. The centre has been moved to critical on the Pandemic Response System.

On the variant front in Manitoba, the province has passed 17,000 total variant cases now sitting at 17,045.

There are currently 178 active variant cases and there have been 191 deaths linked to variants of concern.

There have been 8,612 unspecified variant cases, 7,215 Alpha, 876 Delta cases, 240 Gamma, 73 Beta and five Delta Plus cases.