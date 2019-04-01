

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 54-year-old Norway House, Man., man.

On Saturday around 12:20 p.m., officers went to a home following the report of a disturbance. While they were investigating they discovered a man who was in medical distress. He was taken to a nursing station where he died.

Norway House’s Dakota Walker, 27, has been charged with manslaughter. He’s in custody and is set to appear in Thompson Provincial Court on Monday.

Norway House RCMP, major crime services and the Thompson forensic identification section are investigating.