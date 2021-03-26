WINNIPEG -- A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection to a double homicide in the RM of Tache on Thursday.

Manitoba RCMP were originally called to a home around 1:15 a.m. Thursday for reports of a disturbance, which was determined to be a break and enter in progress.

When officers got to the home on River Road, they found a 77-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman inside the home, and they were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents show the names of the victims as Dennis and Bernadette Lidgett.

While RCMP were at the home, they received reports of a suspicious man and officers found him walking along Highway 59 where he was arrested.

Officers also found a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Highway 59 and Provincial Trunk Highway 210 which investigators believed was linked to the man.

RCMP seized the vehicle.

Karlton Dean Reimer from Steinbach has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and remains in custody.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing but added there is no known connection between Reimer and the victims.

The charges against Reimer have not been proven in court.