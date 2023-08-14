28-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash last week

Winnipeg police are providing more details about a deadly motorcycle crash on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called around 7 p.m. to the intersection of McGillivray Boulevard and Beaumont Street for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle.

Police said officers assisted an off-duty officer who was already on scene. A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Investigators determined the motorcycle was being driven westbound on McGillivray from Pembina and that's when it collided with another vehicle at Beaumont.

The people in the other vehicle were uninjured.

"Investigators believe the motorcycle rider's manner of driving is a significant contributing factor in the collision," police said in a news release.

Anyone with information, like video or dash cam footage, is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.