

Jeremie Charron, CTV Winnipeg





A school in St. Boniface has introduced a new initiative to help kids help themselves.

École Provencher, which has students from kindergarten to grade three, has implemented sensory paths throughout their school.

“Even though they look like 2D stickers, we’re having 3D, 4D fun,” said Vladimir, a grade three student at École Provencher.

They’re called “jitters” and they’re meant to promote sensory play and help the students stay focused in the classroom. The sensory paths are made of durable adhesive decals that are installed on floors and walls throughout the school.

“It’s beneficial for physical literacy. It helps kids self-regulate. You hear teachers nowadays talking about teaching the whole child, this is part of it,” said Roselyn Poiron, owner of Jitters Sensory Paths.

The paths were put in a few weeks ago to help young students develop their senses, while allowing them to blow off some energy.

“Kids need to move around while they're learning as well, so it just gives them that extra opportunity just to be able to move around and then they reset their brains a little bit and are ready to learn when they go back to class," said Celeste Dilka, Student Services teacher at École Provencher.

Students at the school use the new paths every day to help them stay focused, and teachers say they’re noticing a difference.

“All the kids are using them, there's been less issues at recess and issues during the day. They're coming out and using these sensory paths and then just going back to class instead of needing to have a talk to, so it's helping them self-regulate which is great," said Dilka.

She says the paths are especially helpful for kids who are kinesthetic learners, meaning they learn through physical activity.

The paths are spread out throughout the school and students get to use them multiple times throughout the day.

“I just want to say it was a really good idea for the teachers to put them there for the kids” said Vladimir.