Three boys were struck by a vehicle and killed on the scene near Provincial Road 620, north of Nelson House.

The accident happened at 10:35 PM, Saturday night when a vehicle driving southbound hit the kids. RCMP said two of the kids were walking on the street, with one riding his bike before being struck.

Police said that the three boys, a 13-year-old and two 11-year-olds were pronounced dead on scene when they arrived.

RCMP said the driver attempted to leave the scene on foot, but later turned himself into RCMP.

Police determined that alcohol was a factor in the incident, and the driver is facing multiple pending charges.

Nelson House Chief Marcel Moody tells CTV News the community is in shock.

He said the boys are very good friends and their parents have been notified. He said this tragedy is having a profound impact on the community.

Early this morning he said the community gathered around 1:30 a.m. for a vigil.

Moody said school will be open Monday and grief counsellors will be on hand to meet with students and staff.