Two men and one woman are facing multiple charges after a police chase in Winnipeg Saturday.

Police noticed a stolen vehicle travelling fast on Polson Avenue, near Sinclair Street, close to midnight.

When police tried to catch up to the car it turned northbound evading police. AIR1 was then called and located the vehicle near Murray Avenue, said police.

The car eventually came to a stop and the occupants left on foot. They were apprehended soon after with the help of the K9 unit.

Police said the stolen vehicle had a stolen licence plate fixed to it.

The car was taken from a car dealership in the 3700 block of Portage Avenue between April 8 and April 21.

The stolen licence plate had been taken from a vehicle in the 100 block of Buxton Road between April 12 and April 17.

Traedon Troy Cook, 19, Travis Freddie Ducharme, 20, and a 25-year-old woman have been charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 among other charges.

Cook and Ducharme remain in custody, and the 25 year-old woman was released on Promise to Appear.