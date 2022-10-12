3 charged in connection with fatal stabbing at Winnipeg beer vendor

Three men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with a stabbing at a Winnipeg beer vendor that left one man dead.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said officers were called to the incident in the 1100 block of Arlington Street on Sept. 24 just after 1 a.m.

Police arrived to find a man who was seriously injured, and they began emergency medical care.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

Police previously identified the victim as Enrique George Courchene, 29, from Winnipeg.

Investigators say they have since determined the victim went to the vendor where three unknown men confronted him. A physical altercation took place where Courchene was stabbed and critically hurt.

Police say he managed to get away, and the suspects fled.

WPS says investigators identified three suspects, who were arrested and charged between Sept. 28 and Oct. 11

Officers say Jade Allen Dumas, 26, Calvin Harvey Maytwayashing, 26, and Cecil Vance Roulette, 36, were charged with second-degree murder.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

They were detained in custody, and police say no other arrests are expected.