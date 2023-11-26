3 dead, 2 wounded in Langside incident: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police remain on the scene in the 100 block of Langside Street after an incident that left three people dead and two others in critical condition Sunday morning.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said the call came in just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 26, when several units responded to a report of multiple injured people. Officers found five people with injuries consistent with being shot.

One man and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were rushed to hospital in critical condition. Another man subsequently died from his injures, while the remaining two – a man and woman - remain critical.

The WPS homicide unit is investigating. Police say the victims' identities are still being confirmed, and notifications are pending.

The forensic services unit is expected to remain on scene for some time due to the gravity of the incident.

Anyone with video surveillance or information that may assist investigators is asked to call them at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.