WINNIPEG -- RCMP said three people remain in hospital following a house fire Tuesday in Shamattawa First Nation.

The Mounties were called to the fire on Bear Avenue at around 11:15 p.m., where they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Everyone inside had escaped the fire, RCMP said.

A woman, 88, and two men, 44 and 63, were taken to a local nursing station, then to a hospital where police said they remain Thursday.

The fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious at this time and it’s cause is under investigation by RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.