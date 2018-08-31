

CTV Winnipeg





Three people were sent to hospital Thursday night after two separate crashes involving pedestrians.

Police said it happened on Ness Avenue at approxemently 7:30 p.m. and involved a motor vehicle and a male.

He was taken to hospital and is in stable condition after suffering upper body injuries.

Meanwhile, two more people were taken to hospital that same night after a crash on Keewatin Avenue at around 9:30 p.m..

According to police, a male was transported in stable condition and a female in critical condition following the motor vehicle and pedestrian crash.

Road re-opened Friday morning.