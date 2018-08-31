Featured
3 rushed to hospital in separate crashes Thursday night
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 6:59AM CST
Last Updated Friday, August 31, 2018 7:16AM CST
Three people were sent to hospital Thursday night after two separate crashes involving pedestrians.
Police said it happened on Ness Avenue at approxemently 7:30 p.m. and involved a motor vehicle and a male.
He was taken to hospital and is in stable condition after suffering upper body injuries.
Meanwhile, two more people were taken to hospital that same night after a crash on Keewatin Avenue at around 9:30 p.m..
According to police, a male was transported in stable condition and a female in critical condition following the motor vehicle and pedestrian crash.
Road re-opened Friday morning.