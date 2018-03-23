Featured
3 sent to hospital after car crashes into fire hall
(File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, March 23, 2018 4:36AM CST
Three people were sent to hospital after a car crashed into a fire station in St. Boniface.
The crash happened Friday morning at Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Station No. 9 in the 800 block of Marion Street.
According to the Winnipeg Police Service, none of the people sustained life-threatening injuries.
Crews are on scene, but no roads are closed.