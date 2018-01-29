

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said three male suspects have been detained in custody following a break and enter at a business in the 1100 block of Taylor Avenue.

WPS said shortly before 4:30 a.m., Saturday officers and the K9 Unit responded to the business where they observed multiple people running from the parking lot and the front window of the business had been smashed.

Police said three males were placed under arrest. After it was discovered a large quantity of glasses and sunglasses were stolen from the business.

Officers also determined a vehicle parked out front of the business had been stolen from the 400 block of Edmonton Street. Police said the car was left running and unattended before it was taken.

Police have arrested and charged 18-year-old Shaun William Cook, 20-year-old Rylie Johimal Keith Wiggins and 18-year-old Johnny Henry Sinclair with a number of offences including possession obtained by crime under $5000.

All three suspects have been detained in custody.