3 Winnipeg police officers charged with breach of trust, theft

Three members of the Winnipeg Police Service have been charged with breach of trust, obstruction of justice and theft following a lengthy investigation

Charges against Constables Elston Bostock, Jonathan Kiazyk and Matthew Kadyniuk were announced Thursday. Bostock was charged with four counts of breach of trust, two counts of obstructing justice, theft under $5,000, obstructing a police officer and unlawfully being in a dwelling house.

Kadyniuk was charged with theft under $5,000 and breach of trust, and Kiazyk was charged with breach of trust, obstructing a police officer and unlawfully being in a dwelling house.

Bostock is alleged to have engaged in acts involving the disclosure of confidential information, obstruction of justice, obstruction of police investigations and theft of property between Oct. 22, 2022 and Nov. 2, 2024. Police allege some of Bostock’s actions happened both on and off duty.

He is alleged to have acted alone in some instances, while in other instances, he was partnered with Kadyniuk or Kiazyk.

Police allege Kadyniuk and Bostock stole money while on duty on Oct. 17, 2024, and allege Kiazyk and Bostock unlawfully entered a home in the 300 block of Stradbrook Avenue during a police investigation while the scene was being held, obstructing an active investigation.

Bostock has been a member of the police service for 21 years. Kiazyk has served for 18 years, while Kadyniuk has served for two years.

The three officers have been released on undertakings. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police said all three officers have been placed on administrative leave, and their employment status will be reviewed by the Winnipeg Police Chief once the investigation is finished.

This is a developing story. More details to come.