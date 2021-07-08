WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old daughter.

Police provided more details at a media conference on Thursday.

At 9:28 a.m. on July 7th, police were called to reports of an abduction in the Robertson neighbourhood.

Police said it’s believed a three-year-old girl was abducted from her mother at knifepoint by her estranged father.

During the media conference, Const. Jay Murray said the mother and daughter were alone in the mother’s car when the abduction occurred as they arrived at an unspecified location.

Murray said shortly after the abduction, the suspect flagged down another motorist in the area. Murray said, “A type of communication occurred,” but couldn’t disclose details on the interaction. The motorist called police, which provided officers with an updated location.

At 9:43 a.m., police arrested the suspect outside of a parked car at King Edward Street and Jefferson Avenue. The girl was found inside the car, where she had been stabbed. Officers provided emergency first aid at the scene.

She was transported to hospital, but died from her injuries.

"I can't imagine the grief and the pain [family members] are experiencing," Murray said at the conference. "It's unbelievably horrific."

Murray said an Amber Alert wasn’t issued because it was a “matter of minutes” from when police received the first call until the time they believe the girl was fatally injured.

Frank Nausigimana, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder.

The charge has not been proven in court. He has been detained in custody.

Murray said Nausigimana and the mother were together at the time of the child’s birth, but believed the relationship ended shortly after. He added there had been no contact between the parties over the last few months and was unable to answer if a court order was in place.

The homicide investigation continues.