WINNIPEG -- On Dec. 6, 1989 a man walked into a classroom in École Polytechnique de Montréal, armed with gun and opened fire, killing 14 women and injuring 13 others.

Polytechnique said the anti-feminist attack has shaken Canada, and now 30 years later – Manitoba is remembering the 14 victims of what has become known as ‘the Montreal Massacre.”

“As time marches on and the memory of that horrific day fades, it’s important to remember the lives of 14 women who were murdered on Dec. 6, 1989 – women who were specifically targeted and killed because they were women,” Cathy Cox Manitoba’ minister responsible for status of women, said in a news release.

“Thirty years cannot diminish that loss, nor the impact this tragedy had on our nation. I urge Manitobans to take this opportunity to reflect on violence against women in our society, and remember the women and girls who face gender-based violence daily.”

Cox made the announcement on Friday morning, encouraging Manitobans to visit the Legislative Building and reflect on the deadly shooting.

At 10 a.m. Friday morning at the Grand Staircase in the Legislative Building, Cox will be hosting a ceremony in honour of the 30th anniversary of the Polytechnique shooting, and the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women.

Cox said Manitoba will remember the 14 women killed at École Polytechnique de Montréal, and the 11 woman who died because of violence in Manitoba this past year.

The University of Manitoba will also be holding a service at 11 a.m. on Friday in the Engineering Information & Technology Complex atrium at 75 Chancellors Circle on the Fort Garry Campus.

The public is invited to join the ceremony and sign a pledge to take action to end gender-based violence.

These are the names of the 14 woman who were killed in the attack:

Geneviève Bergeron, 21

Hélène Colgan, 23

Nathalie Croteau, 23

Barbara Daigneault, 22

Anne-Marie Edward, 21

Maud Haviernick, 29

Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz, 31

Maryse Laganière, 25

Maryse Leclair, 23

Anne-Marie Lemay, 22

Sonia Pelletier, 28

Michèle Richard, 21

Annie St-Arneault, 23

Annie Turcotte, 20 (source: École Polytechnique de Montréal)