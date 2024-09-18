$300K worth of stolen vehicles seized from Winnipeg compound: police

More than $300,000 worth of stolen vehicles were seized from a Winnipeg compound earlier this month.

According to police, officers patrolled the 200 block of Tecumseh Street on Sept. 7 when they saw a 2006 Ford F-350 parked in a compound.

Const. Claude Chancy said officers recognized the truck as a recently listed stolen vehicle and decided to investigate, getting a search warrant.

"When they executed this search warrant, they found in excess of $300,000 worth of stolen property," he said.

Vehicles seized included trucks, motorcycles, a side-by-side, and a Jeep. Officers also seized various Manitoba licence plates, handmade decorative signs, and personal identification documents.

"It is a substantial seizure," Chancy said.

Two tow trucks and magnetic tow truck decals were also seized. Chancy said the trucks and decals were not used in the thefts of the other vehicles when police responded, but said it was a possibility in the future.

Police say the items were stolen from Winnipeg, Beausejour, Peguis First Nation, the RM of MacDonald and the RM of St. Andrews. All items have been returned to their owners.

"Further investigation revealed that the compound was being rented by a male suspect and that the owner of the compound was unaware of the criminal activity occurring within it," police said in a news release.

Vincent John Jose Oliveira, a 38-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested with the help of Stonewall RCMP on Sept. 15. He has been charged with multiple counts of possessing stolen property, along with two counts each of possession of a credit card not belonging to him and possession of an identity document.

He was taken into custody. The charges against him have not been proven in court.

Winnipeg police allege the suspect did not act alone and more arrests are anticipated.

"We can't say for sure whether this is part of a larger scale operation, however, when you put into account we have over $300,000 worth of seized property, it is unlikely that this person was stealing this property for his own purpose," Chancy said.