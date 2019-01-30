

CTV Winnipeg





A 31-year-old man has died while in custody at the Headingley Correctional Centre, according to Manitoba Justice.

The province said the man died on Tuesday, and his family has been notified.

Further information about the man will not be released, said Manitoba Justice.

The death has been reported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, as is required by law.

The province said this is the first in-custody death at a provincial correctional institution in 2019.