WINNIPEG -- RCMP in The Pas are investigating an off-road vehicle collision Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, around 8 a.m., police received a report of an ATV that had rolled onto its side on highway 10 near the south side of the Clarence Bignell bridge.

On arrival at the scene, police found a 32-year-old man who was wearing a helmet, had been thrown from the ATV.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in critical condition. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Pas RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.