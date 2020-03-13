32-year-old man from The Pas in critical condition after ATV crash
Published Friday, March 13, 2020 11:11AM CST
WINNIPEG -- RCMP in The Pas are investigating an off-road vehicle collision Wednesday morning.
According to a news release, around 8 a.m., police received a report of an ATV that had rolled onto its side on highway 10 near the south side of the Clarence Bignell bridge.
On arrival at the scene, police found a 32-year-old man who was wearing a helmet, had been thrown from the ATV.
The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in critical condition. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
The Pas RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.