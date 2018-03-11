

CTV Winnipeg





A 33-year-old Winnipeg man is dead after his snowmobile collided with a tree Saturday morning.

RCMP responded to the report around 11 a.m. on Snoman Trail #220, roughly 45 kilometres north of Broadlands Road in the RM of Alexander.

The Mounties said the man was travelling on the trail when he appeared to lose control of his snowmobile and then veered off the trail and into a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said the man was wearing a helmet when the collision happened.

Powerview RCMP continue to investigate.