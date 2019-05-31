

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg would need to come up with $4.5 billion to pay for 22 proposed major capital projects, according to a document released Friday.

It lists a number of unfunded infrastructure projects, including the Arlington Bridge replacement, upgrades to the North End Sewage Treatment Plant and a recreation campus planned for south Winnipeg.

The 22-project list is meant to provide city council and the public with a snapshot of capital projects, including a rationale for each of the projects.

The document also provides outlines for possible federal and provincial funding, debt financing costs, and equivalent property tax and water and sewer rate increases.

The total cost for the projects is $4.9 billion, and the city would have to come up with $4.5 billion of that.

The estimated costs of the projects range in cost from $24 million to $1.8 billion.

Together they comprise about 60 per cent of the city’s infrastructure deficit.

The document, available online, will be presented to the executive policy committee on June 11.