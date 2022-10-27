4 children die in Thompson, Man., house fire, 3 people in hospital: RCMP

Four children have died after a fire broke out in a Thompson, Man., home Wednesday night.

Thompson RCMP were dealing with a call in the 100 block of Queens Bay when they heard noise coming from another home down the street.

RCMP said officers could see smoke coming from the home.

Fire crews were called and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

A 41-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man, along with a 13-year-old girl were all able to escape the home. However, the woman told emergency crews that there were still four children inside the home on the second floor.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and found the four children inside.

A 10-year-old girl, and three boys aged nine, seven and four, were all taken to hospital but later died of their injuries.

RCMP said the two adults and 13-year-old girl were all taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the family, to the community, and to everyone who is grieving today. This is a heartbreaking tragedy that will have a lasting impact on so many within Thompson and throughout the entire province,” said Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill, Commanding Officer of the Manitoba RCMP, in a news release.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and RCMP, along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.