BREAKING
4 deaths, 116 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba Thursday
Manitoba reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday along with four deaths, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,244.
Of the newly reported cases, 78 were in people who were not fully vaccinated.
The province’s five-day test positivity rate now sits at 3.8 per cent provincially and at 1.5 per cent in Winnipeg.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
